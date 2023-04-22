Ukrainian residents in Portugal deliver a letter to Lula, who is visiting the country

The Association of Ukrainians in Portugal has delivered a letter to the Brazilian embassy in Lisbon this Friday in which it invites the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva -on an official visit to the Portuguese capital- to Kiev, and has rejected the statements that he made last weekend from Asia about the war in Ukraine.

The president of the association, Pavlo Sadoja, has informed the press that they will try to “explain the position of the Ukrainian community in Portugal and throughout Europe” in the face of the Russian invasion and that “Lula’s position is wrong.”

Sadoja referred to the statements made by Lula last weekend, when he pointed out that the presidents of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski, “do not take the initiative” to achieve peace, while “Europe and the United States United end up contributing to the continuation of this war” by sending weapons.

“This war can be stopped when Putin is condemned, when the Russian troops leave Ukraine. Only then can we sit down and talk,” defended Sadoja, who asserted that “there are no neutral countries” in the face of this conflict.

Likewise, in the letter they will “reinforce the invitation” from Zelenski for Lula da Silva to visit kyiv. “President Lula’s visit to Ukraine would mean that he shares the values ​​of the democratic world and is on the side of the Ukrainians,” Sadoja added.

“We are the ones who pay with lives, with the destruction of our country, the world political interests that choose to negotiate with the dictator Putin at the cost of the suffering of the countries that Russia invades. We do not want to see Brazil as an ally of the criminal regime of Putin, but his statements worry us,” picks up one of the paragraphs of the letter.

It is expected that they will be received by the Secretary of the Brazilian Presidency, Márcio Costa Macedo. (Efe)