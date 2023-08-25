Germany investigates the attempted murder of a Russian journalist who showed symptoms of poisoning

The German public prosecutor’s office has said it is investigating the assassination attempt on Berlin-based Russian journalist Elena Kostyuchenko, one of three exiled Russian journalists who experienced symptoms consistent with poisoning. Kostyuchenko, a foreign correspondent who reported on alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine, experienced extreme disorientation, abdominal pain and swelling in her extremities on a train journey from Munich to Berlin last October. “When I got off at the station, I realized that I didn’t know how to get back home,” she wrote two weeks ago in the literary magazine n+1. “I knew I had to transfer to the subway, but I didn’t know how.”

Two weeks ago, the research portal The Insider reported that the doctors they had consulted had said that his symptoms were consistent with poisoning. “We can confirm that an investigation into the assassination attempt on Elena Kostyuchenko is pending,” a spokesman for the Berlin prosecutor’s office said on Friday. The Insider has reported that two other Russian journalists living in exile experienced symptoms of poisoning in the same period: in May 2023, Natalia Arno, president of the US-based Free Russia Foundation, fell ill in Prague. In October, radio journalist Irina Babloyan fell ill in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia.

Initially, Kostyuchenko and her doctors believed she was suffering from the symptoms of Covid-19, and by the time full tests were done it was too late to detect poison residue or anything else that might confirm poisoning.

German prosecutors have refused to give further details of their investigation, citing its sensitive nature. Until its closure, he worked for Novaya Gazeta, the independent newspaper that won the Nobel Peace Prize for its reporting on Russia and which counts among its former staff Anna Politkovskaya, the journalist murdered after reporting on Russia’s wars in Chechnya.

Since then, he has worked for the Russian news website Meduza, based in Vilnius, Lithuania. Kostyuchenko, who now lives in hiding, stated that the impact of the poisoning still affects her. “I am really exhausted, although I have work to do,” she told Reuters. (Reuters)