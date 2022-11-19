What has happened in the last hours

On the 269th day of the war started by Russia against Ukraine, these are the key data at 12:00 this Saturday, November 19:

Ukraine denounces the detention of adolescents in Russian torture centers in Kherson. The Ombudsman of Ukraine has denounced that in the detention and punishment centers established by the self-proclaimed Russian authorities in Kherson there were even cells dedicated to adolescents. Dmitro Lubinets believes that the torture used against the residents of this city in the south of the country, which has been occupied for almost nine months, has been worse than those inflicted in other regions such as kyiv, Chernihiv or Kharkiv, which were previously liberated. This was expressed by Lubinets in a video posted on the social network Facebook.

The first train from kyiv since the beginning of the war arrives in Kherson. The first train from kyiv since the start of the war arrived this morning in Kherson, which had been occupied since early March by Russian troops until the recent withdrawal from this southern Ukrainian city.

A new Russian bombardment in Zaporizhia damages an industrial infrastructure, according to kyiv. The city of Zaporizhia, in southern Ukraine, has suffered a new attack with Russian missiles, which have hit an industrial infrastructure, as reported by the mayor, Anatoli Kurtiev. The local governor has reported that several people could have been trapped under the rubble, since there were employees working on the affected infrastructure.

Ukraine estimates that the offensive in Crimea could take place at the end of December. The Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister, Volodimir Havrilov, has ventured that Ukrainian troops could begin the offensive on the Crimean peninsula at the end of December as part of their advance through the east of the country, in statements to Sky News. Havrilov has highlighted the importance of the Crimean peninsula, incorporated by Russia in 2014 after a forcible annexation ratified in a plebiscite considered illegal by the Ukrainian authorities and their allies.

In the image, from Murad Sezer For Reuters, Mikola sees his wife Liudmila again after their arrival in Kherson on the first train from the Ukrainian capital, kyiv, since the start of the war, this Saturday.