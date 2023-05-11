The war in Ukraine caused the largest forced movement of people in the world in 2022

It caused the internal displacement of 16.9 million people, among whom 5.9 million were still displaced at the end of the year, while the rest had chosen to leave. leave the country or risk returning to their homes. In total, the number of internally displaced persons in the world increased by 20% in 2022, to 71.1 million, due to calamities such as the war in Ukraine or natural disasters such as the floods in Pakistan.

Together with minor displacements registered in Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia, the total number of displaced persons in the Europe and Central Asia region reached 17 million, according to the latest report from the Internal Displacement Observatory (IDMC). and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), published this Thursday.

In the case of Ukraine, the researchers point out that part of the internal displacements recorded correspond to people who have had to move two or more times for multiple reasons, ranging from military attacks, the impossibility of finding stable accommodation or generating a income.

However, three out of four displaced Ukrainians have stated that returning to their places of origin would be the best way to solve their situation in the medium term, although they immediately see it as difficult due to the presence of remnants of explosives, non-existent basic services and inability to find a job.

In addition to Ukraine, military clashes on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan throughout 2022 caused the displacement of 166,000 people on the Kyrgyz side (three times more than the previous year), the vast majority of whom later returned to their homes. On the other hand, the tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which clashed on the border last September, caused the displacement of 7,600 people, according to the report. (EFE)