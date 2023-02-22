Russia tells the head of Chinese diplomacy that the relationship between Moscow and Beijing is outside of “external circumstances”

The secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Pátrushev, assured this Tuesday before the head of Chinese diplomacy, Wang Yi, that relations between Moscow and Beijing are outside of foreign circumstances. “The course towards the development of the strategic partnership with China is an absolute priority of Russia’s foreign policy. Our relationships have their own value and are not subject to external circumstances,” Patrushev told Wang, according to the TASS agency.

Patrushev added that in the midst of a Western campaign to “contain” Russia and China, the future deepening of bilateral ties and cooperation in the international arena is of particular importance. “In this context, I want to reaffirm our unwavering support for Beijing on the Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong issues, which are used by the West to discredit China,” he added.

According to Patrushev, the “transformation of the system of international relations towards a multipolar model” is met with “growing opposition from the West”, which seeks to maintain its global dominance at all costs.

These statements come shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of the strategic arms control treaty signed with the US, the only arms control document still in force between the two nuclear powers.

At the same time, Patrushev has assured that “the United States and its allies are trying to replace the universal norms of international law” with their own rules to the detriment of Russia, China and developing countries. “The bloody events caused by the West in Ukraine are an example of this,” he said, despite the fact that it was Moscow that began the invasion of Ukraine, a sovereign country, on February 24.

Wang, who arrived in Moscow after participating in the Munich Security Conference, is expected to meet tomorrow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, with whom he will address, among other issues, the conflict in Ukraine.

China has launched a peace initiative in Ukraine and Wang himself assured two days ago at the Munich Security Conference that Ukraine and Moscow should start direct negotiations on peace, in order to reach a political agreement.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov indicated for his part that a meeting between Wang and Putin is not ruled out. The visit of the head of Chinese diplomacy to the Russian capital comes as the first anniversary of the start of the Russian war campaign in Ukraine is about to be fulfilled.

Wang said on Monday that China wants to work with countries that are interested in reaching a peace deal in Ukraine and achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible. (Efe)