On the 372nd day of the war started by Russia against Ukraine, these are the key data at 8:00 p.m. this Thursday, March 2:

Russia claims to have “expelled” the alleged perpetrators of the Briansk incident, where two people have been killed. The Federal Security Service (FSB), has affirmed this Thursday to have expelled from Russian territory what it describes as “Ukrainian saboteurs”, authors of what Russian President Vladimir Putin claims to have been a “terrorist attack”. According to the Moscow version, the attack occurred in the town of Liubechane, on the border with Ukraine, where a group of people fired at a civilian SUV, killing two people and injuring a 10-year-old boy. kyiv has denied any responsibility for the incident, which a group calling itself the Russian Volunteer Corps has claimed.

The head of the Wagner group publishes a video showing his mercenaries two kilometers from the center of Bakhmut. The head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgueni Prigozhin, published a video on his Telegram account on Thursday in which he states that members of his unit are seen inside the city of Bakhmut (Donetsk, eastern part of the country), which It has been under constant attack by Russian forces for weeks. The town, where some 70,000 people lived before the invasion began in February 2022, is practically surrounded, since the Russian army controls the northern, southern and eastern approaches to the city, while the west is within range of its artillery. . Russian troops, buoyed by the arrival of reservists called up late last year, have made gains north and south of the city, trying to cut off the route to the west that Ukraine supplies to its troops. troops.

Spain budgets at 4.1 million the development of the Leopard that will be sent to Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense has budgeted 4.1 million euros for the development of the Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks that will be sent to Ukraine. Half a dozen of these vehicles are already being repaired at the facilities of the Santa Bárbara company in Alcalá de Guadaíra (Sevilla).

Experts from the UN nuclear agency at the Zaporizhia plant rotate with a month’s delay. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed this Thursday that there has been a rotation of the personnel of the nuclear safety agency in the Ukrainian plant of Zaporizhia after three failed attempts. The adviser to the head of the Russian operator Rosenergoatom, Renat Karchaa, has indicated to the Interfax agency that “the rotation took place” after the new IAEA observers were examined at the Russian checkpoint of Vasilivka in Zaporizhia, partially occupied by Russian troops. .

The Ukrainian ambassador to the UN in Geneva: “We will not accept peace at any price”. The Ukrainian delegation at the Conference on Disarmament has assured this Thursday that the country “will continue to fight against Russian genocidal aggression because it has no other alternative”, and added that “it will not accept peace at any price”, at a time when countries like China have offered alternatives to end the conflict. “We will not accept something that keeps our territories occupied and our people at the mercy of the aggressor”, said the Ukrainian ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Eugenia Filipenko, before the Conference on Disarmament, which this week is holding high-level meetings and in which The Deputy Minister of Russian AAEE, Sergei Riabkov, also spoke today.

In the photo by Vadim Ghirda for the AP, a man walks past a collapsed building on Borodianka, north of kyiv.