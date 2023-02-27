Turkey will discuss its entry into NATO on March 9 in Brussels with Sweden and Finland

The Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, has confirmed this Monday that on March 9 there will be a new meeting in the capital of Belgium, Brussels, to discuss with Sweden and Finland its accession to NATO, which has not yet been ratified. by Ankara, a member country of the Atlantic Alliance. Cavusoglu has indicated that “the third meeting of the Permanent Mechanism with the participation of Sweden and Finland will take place on March 9”. “That the whole world sees that Sweden has not fulfilled its obligations. That is why we said ‘yes’ to holding it in Brussels”, he said.

The minister has stressed that a meeting of this mechanism is not equivalent to a negotiation and has stressed that Ankara has been clear in previous meetings and has even shown itself willing to address the accession processes separately, given that Turkey considers “in a more positive” the candidacy of Finland.

Cavusoglu has indicated that relations between Sweden and Turkey are not bad, although he has acknowledged that there is “a serious problem” regarding the accession process. “It is a problem for NATO. It is not possible for us to approve Sweden’s candidacy until it fulfills its obligations, ”he argued. “There are commitments regarding entry into NATO. It is not possible for us to say ‘yes’ to Sweden until we have seen these steps, ”he reiterated, as reported by the Turkish state news agency, Anatolia.

In this sense, he pointed out that Turkey’s concerns regarding anti-terrorism should be answered by Sweden and Finland, referring to Ankara’s complaints about the “intense presence” of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in both countries. The Turkish Foreign Minister has acknowledged that “some statements” and “a new government” have come from Sweden, as well as “changes to the Constitution and some laws, especially anti-terrorism laws.” “The objective of these changes is clearly stated in the memorandum of understanding. Stop illegal acts such as the financing of terrorism, the recruitment of people into the ranks of a terrorist organization and terrorist propaganda”, he has said.

Finally, he has once again criticized the burning of copies of the Koran in a protest in Sweden and has stated that “regardless of religion or scripture, these actions are unacceptable and crimes against humanity.” “We must fight them in the international community,” she has settled.

NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, highlighted on February 16 from Turkey that Sweden and Finland have taken “big steps” towards their entry into NATO and asked Ankara – all members of the Alliance must corroborate their entry – to unblock the ratification of the access document, insisting that the important thing is that they enter “as soon as possible” and not so much that they do so jointly.

The accession of Stockholm and Helsinki to NATO in the midst of the war in Ukraine is the fastest process in the organization’s recent history, although Ankara’s veto, citing lack of cooperation in anti-terrorism matters, has delayed the deadlines and now NATO is marking the summit of allied leaders in Vilnius, Lithuania, next July as the date for accession. (Europa Press)