On day 439 since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, these are the top news at 8:00 p.m. this Monday, May 8:

kyiv claims Russian shelling in Kherson has injured eight people, including a nine-year-old boy. The provincial authorities of Kherson, in the southeast of Ukraine, have affirmed this afternoon that the Russian bombardment this Monday has injured eight people, including a nine-year-old boy. Six civilians have been injured in the town of Stanislav, on the west bank of the Dnieper River, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Two others were wounded in Antonivka, on the outskirts of the city of Kherson, the provincial capital, according to the administration’s military chief, Roman Mrochko.

The Russian attack on Odessa causes a fire in a Red Cross warehouse with humanitarian material. The Red Cross has announced this Monday the destruction in a fire caused by a Russian missile attack of a 1,000-square-meter warehouse that the organization rented in the Ukrainian province of Odesa and that it used to store humanitarian material, and in which, according to military sources, one person has died. “As a result of a missile attack on the Odessa region on May 8, 2023, the rented warehouse of the Odessa regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross, with an area of ​​1,000 square meters, has been completely destroyed,” he said. written in a statement the Ukrainian Red Cross.

Russia suspends operations at Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in preparation for Ukrainian counteroffensive. The governor of the Russian occupation authorities of the Ukrainian province of Zaporizhia, Yefgueni Balitski, stated on Monday that the operation of the nuclear plant of the same name, the largest in Europe, has been suspended until further notice “to avoid provocations by the Ukrainian Armed Forces”. Balitski has accused the Ukrainian government of emptying the Kajovka reservoir, one of the largest on the Dnieper River, which is used to cool the plant. “We have closed the nuclear reactors due to the unpredictability of the Ukrainian actions.”

Poland says Ukraine already has 10 of the 20 promised MiG-29 fighters. The Polish government has affirmed this Monday that Ukraine has already received 10 of the 20 MiG-29 fighters, of Soviet manufacture, that it had promised them. This was stated by Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, on a visit to Canada.

An incident with a Russian fighter prompted NATO to raise its alert level on Friday.. NATO air forces raised their alert level on Friday after an incident between a Russian fighter and a Polish plane working for the European border agency Frontex, an alliance official said on condition of anonymity. According to the official, the measure was in reaction to the “dangerous behavior” of the Russian fighter over the Black Sea, near Romanian territory.

The UN has confirmed the death of almost 8,800 civilians in Ukraine, but warns that the real figure is higher. The UN said Monday that 8,791 civilians, including 519 children, have died in Ukraine since the start of the war, while another 14,815 people have been injured in the course of the conflict. Most of these 23,606 victims were killed or wounded in the eastern provinces of Donetsk and Lugansk, partly controlled by Russia. Throughout April, 179 deaths were registered, three less than in March and 620 less than in the same month last year. In the first week of May, 58 people died and another 163 were injured. In total, the United Nations Office for Human Rights has verified 7,297 deaths caused by long-range explosives, 271 by mines and 1,223 by other armed means.

Ukraine assures that Russia has paralyzed the agreement to export grain through the Black Sea. The Ministry for the Reconstruction of Ukraine has affirmed this Monday that Russia has de facto paralyzed the operation of the agreement to export cereals through the Black Sea, a pact reached by Kiev and Moscow with the mediation of the UN and Turkey in July 2022 and It has been extended several times since then. “The Russian Federation has once again effectively stopped the Initiative [para la exportación de grano por el mar Negro] by refusing to register new ships and carry out inspections. This way of acting contradicts the terms of the current pact,” the ministry said in a statement.

Sánchez conveys to Guterres his support for the UN to achieve peace in Ukraine. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has conveyed this Monday to the Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, Spain’s full support for this organization to try to achieve peace in Ukraine. Sánchez met with Guterres at the Moncloa Palace on the occasion of the trip to Spain by the head of the United Nations to receive the Carlos V Award from the king.

Von der Leyen will meet Zelenski in kyiv this Tuesday, coinciding with Europe Day. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is going to visit Ukraine this Tuesday, coinciding with Europe Day, which is celebrated on May 9, as confirmed by her spokesperson, Eric Mamer. In Kiev, the leader of the European Executive will meet with the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, in a symbolic meeting in which she “reaffirmed the unwavering support for the country” in the face of Russian aggression.