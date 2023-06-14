What has happened in the last hours

These are the most important war news at 8:00 p.m. on the 476th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine:

The UN will send a mission to investigate the breach of the Nova Kajovka dam. The UN tripartite mission to investigate human rights violations caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will investigate the effects of the recent breach of the Nova Kakhovka dam on the lower Dnieper river, a United Nations spokesman confirmed on Wednesday. .

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister claims that Russian casualties are much higher than Ukrainian ones. Hanna Maliar has claimed that Russia has launched an information campaign exaggerating the losses and damage in kyiv. “The goal is to demoralize and create panic. During the offensive, the Ukrainian army suffers much less losses compared to the invaders. Despite this, the Russians lie and say the opposite.

Stoltenberg calls for more military support for Ukraine: “You have to make sure they have the weapons to keep fighting.” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has called for greater Alliance military support for Ukraine so that it can continue its counteroffensive. “You have to make sure that [las Fuerzas Armadas ucranias] They have the weapons and supplies they need to continue fighting and continue the counteroffensive.”

Ukraine reports small gains in “extremely fierce” fighting. kyiv has reported little progress in its counteroffensive against Russian forces in what it has described as “extremely fierce” fighting. Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said the Ukrainian actions have been “partially” successful.

The Russian Parliament supports the recruitment of criminals by the army to fight in Ukraine. The lower house of the Russian Parliament has approved a law that will allow the Ministry of Defense to sign contracts with convicts and people on trial to fight in Ukraine. The Wagner mercenary group was authorized to recruit convicts to support the invasion, but declared in February that it had stopped doing so. Moscow tries to bring more soldiers into the conflict.

Wagner’s boss again rejects Putin’s order that his mercenaries submit to contracts signed with Defense. The head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has reiterated his refusal to allow his fighters to sign contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry, after Putin insisted on it so that mercenaries enjoy the same coverage as soldiers. Prigozhin noted on his Telegram channel: “When the homeland was in trouble, when Wagner’s help was needed, the president promised us all social guarantees. I have 20,000 dead, should they also sign a contract with Defense?

NATO leaves out Spanish companies from a meeting with the defense industry. NATO has left out Spanish companies in a meeting with representatives of the defense industry. In the midst of the arms race fostered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the appointment was planned to talk about how to promote production in the 31 member countries of the Alliance. The Spanish Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, will not participate in the meeting, which has caused discomfort in the Government due to how the company selection process has been carried out.

The Government of Germany declares that Russia is the greatest threat to peace and security. Russia is “the greatest threat to peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic space”, according to the formal declaration of the German government, which on Tuesday approved its new national security strategy. “The attack war against Ukraine is a rupture.