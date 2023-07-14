Three killed in latest Russian attacks on Ukraine

Russian airstrikes have killed three people in Ukraine on Thursday and injured four in kyiv after the capital was attacked for the third night in a row, Ukrainian authorities have reported.

An 85-year-old woman and a man in his 40s have been killed in southern Ukraine and another 60-year-old in the north, hours after a nighttime drone strike in the Kiev area. “Tonight, Russian terrorists have once again committed a massive attack,” said Ruslan Kravchenko, governor of the kyiv region. The British ambassador, Melinda Simmons, has written on Twitter: “A rather unpleasant night.”

Russian attacks and fighting in Ukraine have continued unabated this week, as NATO leaders discussed security threats posed by Moscow at a summit in Lithuania and offered new military aid packages to Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defenses have shot down all 20 drones launched at the capital and the surrounding region overnight, as well as two Kalibr missiles fired at other parts of the country, the air force said.

Two people have suffered smoke inhalation in kyiv during fires caused by falling debris, and two others have been injured by shrapnel, according to the Interior Ministry.

In addition, a missile and several drones have been shot down in the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, where falling debris has damaged several buildings, according to President Volodimir Zelensky’s office.

The 85-year-old woman was killed when Russian forces shelled the village of Mykilske, in the southern Kherson region, around noon, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

The man in his 40s who died died in another shelling attack on the town of Orikhiv in the southern region of Zaporizhia, according to the governor, Yuriy Malashko.

The third person killed by Russian airstrikes was a 60-year-old resident of the village of Popivka, in the northern Sumy region, the General Prosecutor’s Office has reported.

Russia, which began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, has not commented on the latest attacks.