Sergei Shoigu, the Russian general and defense minister who has not served a day in the ranks of the army

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the country’s longest-serving minister, is a great friend of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, who has on several occasions chosen him as a widely publicized vacation partner, and until now he had of an incombustible aura.

But his lack of response to the rebellion of the mercenaries of the Wagner Group headed by its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has dealt Shoigu a blow, undoubtedly harder than the setbacks of the Russian army in Ukraine, for which he and the military leadership They have been harshly criticized from ultra-patriotic sectors.

Shoigu’s performance, or the lack of it, in this crisis has left him in a bad light, but it is known that Putin is not a friend of making quick decisions and less so under the pressure of events, so a hot dismissal would be surprising.

Without serving a single day in the ranks of the Armed Forces, the 68-year-old Defense Minister, a construction engineer by profession, holds the rank of Army General, the highest in the Russian ranks, for which his detractors call him the “cardboard general”.

In the midst of the collapse of the USSR, accompanied by floods, forest fires and other disasters, Shoigu monopolized spaces in the media and in 1994 his work was rewarded with the creation of the Ministry for Emergency Situations, which he held until 2012, when after almost six months as governor of the Moscow region, he was appointed to the defense front.

Since then, the closeness of Putin and Shoigu has only strengthened, as the Kremlin itself has insisted on emphasizing by spreading images of their joint vacations, both in summer, where they can be seen fishing with their bare chests, and in winter, walking through a snowy forest. (Eph)