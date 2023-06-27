What has happened in the last hours

These are the most important war news at 12:00 on the 489th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine:

The Kremlin drops the charges against Prigozhin and the rest of Wagner’s rebels. Just three days after the worst armed rebellion in Russia since the 1990s took place, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has closed the open case against Wagner and his owner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and his military will emerge unscathed from the mutiny. “Its participants stopped actions directly aimed at committing a crime on June 24. Taking into account this and other relevant circumstances for the investigation, the investigating authority issued its decision to close the criminal case on June 27,” the agency published in a statement.

He jet de Prigozhin lands in Belarus. Vladimir Putin offered Wagner’s rebels to leave for Belarus on Monday night as an honorable exit for their mutiny, and a day later the private plane of Yevgueni Prigozhin, owner of the mercenary company, landed in the country led by Aleksandr Lukashenko with an iron fist “The Embraer Legacy 600 aircraft, with tail code RA-02795, took off from Rostov-on-Don and landed at the Machulishchi military airfield, near Minsk,” the Belarusian channel Gayun reported after observing its route on the portal. flightradar. It has not been possible to determine if Prigozhin was traveling inside the device.

Lukashenko calls on the Belarusian army to be “combat ready” after the Wagner mutiny. Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has called on the army to be “combat ready” following the mutiny by the Russian group of Wagner mercenaries. “I have given all the orders so that the army is fully ready for combat,” said Lukashenko, Moscow’s main ally, according to the state news agency Belta.

The UN has documented 77 summary executions of Ukrainian civilians by Russian troops. At least 864 Ukrainian civilians (including 94 women and seven children) have been arbitrarily detained by Russian occupation forces, according to a new United Nations report which also indicates that at least 77 of them were summarily executed. . These are some of the main conclusions of the document presented today at a press conference by the head of the UN Office for Human Rights, Matilda Bogner, and which also indicates that in 91% of the cases the detainees reported having suffered torture and mistreatment, including sexual violence.

Rail traffic in Crimea interrupted again due to “damage to the tracks”. The governor of the annexed Crimea, Sergei Axiónov, has reported that rail traffic on the peninsula has once again been interrupted due to “damage to the tracks”, the causes of which he has not specified. “In the Kirovski district there was damage to the railways. There were no victims (…) the repair work will last between 4 and 8 hours,” Axionov wrote on his Telegram channel. According to the Russian Telegram channel Baza, the railways have been destroyed by an explosion, as a result of which a freight wagon derailed.