On the 363rd day of the war started by Russia against Ukraine, these are the key data at 12:00 this Tuesday, February 21:

Putin warns that he will take the war to the end: “You cannot beat Russia on the battlefield.” Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned today that he will take the war to the end. “Russia cannot be beaten on the battlefield,” Putin told Russian legislators, referring to one of the sentences that the Kremlin has been clinging to since April to justify the absence of peace negotiations, when the chief of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, affirmed that “the war will have to be decided on the battlefield” after the breakdown of the dialogue between Moscow and Kiev. The Russian leader has accused the West of aspiring to “unlimited power” and has placed the whole of Ukraine as the target of war. “The purpose of the West is to take away from Russia the historical territories that today are called Ukraine,” he remarked.

Putin suspends Russia’s participation in the New START treaty for the control of nuclear weapons. Putin has also announced the unilateral suspension of his agreement with the US for the control of nuclear weapons. The president has described the US demand to supervise its nuclear arsenals as “theatre of the absurd”. This is one of the key obligations of the New START treaty, signed by the governments of both countries in 2010 for the reduction and control of strategic arms.

The US rejects Putin’s accusation that the West started the war. The first US reactions to Vladimir Putin’s speech, in which he accused the West of starting the war in Ukraine. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has denied the accusation saying that “if Russia stops fighting in Ukraine and goes home, the war is over,” according to a report. The New York Times.

Biden seeks in Poland to strengthen allied support for Ukraine. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, will meet this Tuesday in Poland with the president of the country, Andrzej Duda, with the mission of demonstrating “unwavering” and lasting support for Ukraine, and preventing other countries from falling into the temptation of faltering. and reduce their contributions. The US president, who visited kyiv by surprise on Monday, will proclaim in a speech “Western unity” in support of the Government of Volodimir Zelenski against “Russian aggression”.

Belarus says there is a large Ukrainian troop grouping near its border. Belarus has affirmed today that there is a significant grouping of Ukrainian troops near the border and has warned of a possible threat to its security. “Right now, a significant grouping of the Ukrainian army is concentrated next to the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, on the Ukrainian side,” the Ministry of Defense wrote in a message on the Telegram social network. “The probability of armed provocations, which can escalate into incidents at the border, has been high for a long time,” added the ministry, which also added that it would take “measures to respond appropriately.”

The UN confirms the death of more than 8,000 civilians in Ukraine, but warns that the real figure is higher. The number of civilians killed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine confirmed by the United Nations has exceeded the barrier of 8,000, as indicated by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, which has indicated that a year of conflict has also caused 13,287 wounded among the non-military population. “Our data is just the tip of the iceberg in a war whose cost to civilians is unbearable,” said the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, in a statement.

In the photograph, from the Kremlin’s press services, Russian President Vladimir Putin this Tuesday in Moscow.