Poland and the Baltics call on Belarus to expel Wagner mercenaries

The governments of Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have demanded that Belarus send the mercenaries of the Russian Wagner group who still remain there out of the country, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said today. “We demand the (Alexander) Lukashenko regime to immediately expel the Wagner group from Belarus and that the illegal migrants immediately leave the border area,” Kaminski said in Warsaw after meeting his Baltic counterparts to discuss the situation.

“If a critical incident occurs on the border with Belarus, regardless of whether it is a Polish, Lithuanian or Latvian border, we will retaliate immediately. All border crossings will be closed,” he added in his appearance, quoted by the news agency. daddy news. He pointed out, however, that, in case it is decided to completely block the transit of passengers and goods, “channels” will be developed so that the Belarusian dissidents persecuted by the regime can reach the European Union (EU) “in a safe way”. . Kaminski explained that today’s meeting was called because an “escalation” is taking place at the border with the increase in “migratory pressure”, which, according to his government, is part of a strategy by the Belarusian regime to destabilize Poland.

For her part, the Lithuanian Interior Minister, Agne Bilotaite, stated that her government is studying the possibility of closing two other border crossings with Belarus, those of Lavorishkes and Raigardas. Her Ministry has presented the corresponding proposal and Bilotaite trusts that the measure will be adopted “in the near future”, according to her statement in her appearance in Warsaw. According to the minister, the four countries have agreed on a series of “specific criteria” which, if met, would lead to the total closure of the community border with Belarus: “Primarily, an armed incident or incidents on the border of one of the states. This incident should be such that it poses a serious risk to the national security of the countries. The second criterion is an organized mass crossing of illegal migrants at the border of one of the states,” he said.

By mid-August, Lithuania had already closed two of the six border crossings located on the Belarusian border due to the presence of Wagner’s mercenaries, those from Sumsk and Tverech. Poland only maintains one of its border crossings operational at the moment, while Latvia, the third EU country that shares a border with Belarus, has two operational crossings. (EFE)