Ukraine has several drone models to attack Russia

Moscow experienced an attack this morning with eight drones, according to calculations by the Russian Ministry of Defense, which, although it was almost innocuous – it only caused slight damage to one building – opens a new chapter in the war. The Russian Defense Ministry blamed Kiev for the attack, an accusation the Ukrainian government has denied, and details about the aircraft that Moscow claims to have shot down in the country’s capital are still unknown.

Ukraine has several drone models to hit Russia. According to several Russian military analysts, the aircraft used on this occasion could be “duck” type drones, with stabilizers in front of the wings and capable of reaching a radius of 1,000 kilometers. Specifically, the Israeli IAI Harop.

According to the Ria Novosti agency, the head of the Russian Center for the Development of Transport Technologies and aviation expert, Alexéi Rogozin, told the agency, this same model was used in another attack in Krasnodar on May 26.

For their part, some users of social networks highlighted the similarity of the images of the remains of one of these devices shot down in Moscow with a Ukrainian-made drone.

It is the UJ-22 model, with a range of 800 kilometers and a speed of between 90 and 160 kilometers per hour. Despite their slowness and low explosive charge, they are able to fly at low altitudes and thus evade anti-missile defenses.

Russian authorities found three such drones at the end of April in the Moscow region, two of them with cameras and another with half a kilo of explosives, and it is believed that these devices could have been used in the attack on the Kremlin in the past. May 3. That attack, like the one on Tuesday, only caused slight material damage.

“The UJ-22 Airborne is a multipurpose unmanned aircraft capable of flying between electronic countermeasures at any time of the day and year in adverse visibility and weather conditions,” says its manufacturer, the Ukrainian company UKRJET.

This drone, capable of transporting up to 20 kilos of explosives, can be controlled from the ground within a radius of 100 kilometers. His team requires four people to deploy in an average time of three minutes.