On day 439 since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, here’s the top news at 12:30 p.m. this Monday, May 8:

Moscow launches one of the largest missile and drone attacks on Ukraine on the eve of Victory Day. Moscow has launched in recent hours one of the largest waves of missiles and drones on Ukraine on the eve of the commemoration of the Red Army’s victory over the Nazis – Victory Day, May 9. According to Ukraine, its defenses have shot down all 35 Iranian drones launched by Russia. In kyiv, there are at least five injured and there has been damage to cars, buildings and infrastructure, according to its mayor. In Odessa (south), a security guard at a food store has been killed and three people have been injured in the bombardment. According to the Ukrainian army, Moscow has fired 16 missiles at the Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odessa provinces in the last 24 hours, in addition to another 61 attacks and 52 heavy artillery rounds against Ukrainian positions and areas with civilians.

kyiv again activates anti-aircraft alerts throughout the country hours after the wave of Russian missiles and drones. Anti-aircraft alarms have sounded again in Ukraine just a few hours after Russia launched a large wave of missiles and drones tonight against Ukrainian territory, including the capital, Kiev, and its namesake province. According to Ukrainian military bloggers, the alarms could have been activated due to the arrival of a Russian fighter armed with the Kinzhal hypersonic missile. The Reuters news agency has not yet been able to confirm the reason for the activation of the anti-aircraft alerts.

Prigozhin says that his mercenaries are advancing on Bakhmut while they wait for the ammunition promised by the Kremlin. The leader of the Wagner mercenary company, Yevgueni Prigozhin, stated on Monday that his men continue to advance in the city of Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine and the scene of fierce fighting with Kiev troops. This supposed advance in his positions occurs while his men are still waiting for the ammunition promised by the Russian Ministry of Defense, which Prigozhin threatened last Friday to withdraw from the city due to the lack of weapons it suffers. his group. “This day the advance of the units of the private military company Wagner was up to 280 meters in different sectors. We have advanced 53,000 meters [cuadrados]. 2.37 square kilometers remain under enemy control. We keep moving forward. We hope to receive the ammunition”, Prigozhin said in an audio published today on Telegram.

The EU fears that Russia will use the Kremlin drone incident for another escalation in Ukraine. There were two small but powerful explosions due to the image and the symbology: two drones over the Kremlin. Russia first blamed Ukraine and then the United States for launching an attack last Wednesday. kyiv and Washington have strongly denied their involvement and there is no evidence of who is behind what happened. While intelligence sources say it is too soon to tell, analysts and diplomats are split on whether it is a Russian-orchestrated false flag operation to fuel anti-Western sentiment, an attack by Kiev or anti-war partisan groups. At a time when everyone is expecting the Ukrainian counteroffensive and movements in the Kremlin troops, with the background scenario of a Russia that is increasingly perceiving the impact of its war in Ukraine, there is a shared conclusion: fear in the EU to Moscow using the drone incident for another offensive in Ukraine.

Zelensky changes from May 9 to 8 the Victory Day over the Nazis. The Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, will register a law in the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) on Monday to declare May 8 as Victory Day against Nazism also in Ukraine, which until now celebrated May 9, as in Russia. It thus aligns itself with the countries of Western Europe and separates itself from Russia, which celebrates its victory against the Nazis on May 9. “All the old evil that modern Russia brings with it will be defeated in the same way that Nazism was defeated,” Zelensky declared in a speech broadcast on his social networks, promising to “liberate” the territories occupied by Moscow.

Russia recruits immigrants from Central Asia to avoid compulsory mobilization. The Russian authorities are directing their efforts to recruit immigrant workers from Central Asia, the republics of Tajikistan or Uzbekistan, to send them to fight in Ukraine, offering them salaries of more than 3,700 euros a month and a fast track to obtain Russian citizenship. . This is stated by the latest intelligence report from the British Ministry of Defence, which maintains that these efforts are due to Moscow’s reluctance to open another mobilization process.