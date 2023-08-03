Russia destroys 40,000 tons of cereal in its attack on a silo in Izmail, next to the Danube

The Russian attack with Iranian drones against a grain silo on the banks of the Danube, which occurred last morning, has destroyed 40,000 tons of grain destined for Africa, China and Israel, as detailed by the Ukrainian Ministry of Territorial Development. “Attacks against Ukrainian ports are a threat to the world,” Deputy Minister Oleksadr Kubrakov posted on social media.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry had reported that Russian strikes with Iranian drones had damaged a silo in Izmail, on the banks of the Danube, affecting the transport of grain through Romania.

“Ukrainian cereals can feed millions of people around the world,” Defense said in a message on social networks. He has also accused Russia of “choosing the path of slaughter, starvation and terrorism.”

Ukraine maintains that the successive attacks launched by Russia against the port and industrial infrastructure of the Odessa region are beginning to affect the alternative grain transport route across the Danube. A path that has begun to be explored after Moscow’s withdrawal from the agreement to export grain from Ukraine.

Volodimir Zelenski has described such attacks as a “threat to everyone, on all continents” and has accused Russia of “terrorism”. “Russian terrorists once again attacked ports, cereals and world food security,” the Ukrainian leader lamented in a message on Telegram.

Zelenski has called for an international “response” to these attacks: “The threat and attacks affect grain transport throughout the world,” he justified.

“Russia’s continued attacks against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure on the Danube, in the vicinity of Romania, are unacceptable,” Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said. The attack has occurred near the border with the EU country. These “war crimes” further affect “Ukraine’s ability to transfer its food products to those in need around the world,” Iohannis added.

Since it left the grain deal, Russia has been attacking Ukrainian port infrastructure. (Eph)