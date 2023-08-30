Moscow assures that the Ukrainian offensive with drones at dawn “will not go unpunished”

Ukrainian armed forces have damaged at least four Russian transport planes parked in Pskov overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday in their first major attack on a city in eastern Russia. The devices, which could have been totally destroyed, were parked at the region’s international airport. In addition, the wave of Ukrainian drones has also been directed at other cities in the center of the country. Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Maria Zajárova has stated that this offensive “will not go unpunished”.

It is unknown if the drones were fired from Ukrainian territory or from within Russia. According to the state-run TASS news agency, at least four Il-76 army transport planes were damaged in the blasts. The 334th Air Transport Regiment operates in that province.

The Mash news channel has reported, for its part, that the fuel tanks of the facilities were hit, which caused a huge explosion. According to the authorities, the fire was extinguished after one in the morning.

The governor of the Pskov region, Mikhail Vedernikov, immediately went to the scene of the attack. “I have been on the scene since the beginning of the incident. According to preliminary information, there are no victims. The magnitude of the destruction is being specified, ”he said. The city of Pskov, located more than 700 kilometers from Ukraine, had lived outside of the war until now.

The images broadcast from this town show huge columns of fire at the airport. A video shared by the governor recorded the moment of the attack and the sound of anti-aircraft artillery shots. According to Russian media, the facilities were attacked by a wave of more than a dozen drones.

Pskov airport has been closed following the attack. The Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia, reported early in the morning of the “normal operation” of its air control facilities, although the flights were cancelled. “The airport and regional services are taking measures to resume flights,” said this department.

One of the Ukrainian objectives with their drone attacks is to boycott passenger traffic in Russia, a country where the capital is key as a stopover due to the scarcity of routes between its own cities. The frequent presence of drones in Moscow has forced it to temporarily close its airports on several occasions.

The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, also reported another attack directed against the capital tonight. According to the politician, one of the drones was shot down by anti-aircraft systems in the Ruzski district, west of Moscow. “There were no victims or damage,” wrote Sobyanin on his Telegram channel, who downplayed this new attack, one more in a countless list of “incidents” that began on May 3 with the coup de effect of the Ukrainian devices. that reached the roof of one of the Kremlin palaces, and has followed with other bombardments that have reached the city’s financial district, Moskva-City, and some neighborhoods where the Russian power elite is housed.

The Russian Defense Ministry has claimed to have repelled a massive drone attack in central Russia, but has not mentioned the attack carried out in the eastern city of Pskov. Specifically, the organization headed by General Sergei Shoigu claimed to have shot down three unmanned aircraft in the Bryansk border region with Ukraine, two in the Ryazan province, and one in each of the following regions: Oryol, Kaluga and Moscow.

Russian media claim that some fuel tanks were hit in this latest wave of drones. In addition, the Ukrainian devices, or their remnants, hit both a building of the Russian Investigative Committee and a plant of the Kremny EL company in Briansk. According to the independent newspaper Vazhnye Istoriiis one of the country’s leading manufacturers of microelectronics and a major supplier to the army for the manufacture of Pantsir anti-aircraft and Iskander missile systems.