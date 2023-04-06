France and China call for peace talks in Ukraine “as soon as possible”

France and China agree that Russia and Ukraine should start peace negotiations “as soon as possible” to find a “balanced” solution to the conflict. Likewise, they call on the parties involved and their partners to avoid a further escalation of the conflict and expressed their rejection of the use of nuclear weapons and their proliferation. This was explained by the French presidents, Emmanuel Macron, and Chinese, Xi Jinping, in a joint appearance after meeting for more than an hour at the People’s Palace in Beijing.

In the appearance, Xi has emphasized a multipolar global security architecture, but has also made an express reference to the war in Ukraine, saying that he trusts that “peace talks will resume as soon as possible and a political solution will be found.” [al conflicto] and a balanced, effective and sustainable security framework in Europe”. In his speech, he stressed that, together with Macron, he called on the international community “to avoid the escalation of the crisis”, as Beijing describes the war, without ever naming Russia as the aggressor state.

Macron has done so, emphasizing that a lasting peace “must respect the attacked people, which is the Ukrainian people.” In this sense, he recalled that both France and China are permanent members of the UN Security Council and that another member, Russia, “decided to violate the United Nations charter” and invade a country, which is “unacceptable”. Thus, he has warned that there cannot be a “stable security organization in Europe” while a country on the continent is occupied. Although he has agreed that Beijing and Paris want to “protect international law”, he also pointed out that “respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine” is the “condition for lasting peace”.

Both one country and the other, Macron and Xi have agreed, are of the opinion that nuclear weapons must be removed from the theater of war in Ukraine. In his turn, Xi has called on all countries to “respect” nuclear non-proliferation agreements, referring to Russia’s suspension of the New Start treaty. Macron has also stated that Russia should not deploy atomic weapons in Belarus, as Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced.