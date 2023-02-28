Sánchez insists that sending combat aircraft to Ukraine “is not on the table”

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has assured this Monday that the sending of combat planes to Ukraine “is not on the table” while he has warned Podemos that the only way that there can be a “lasting peace” for Ukraine it is to help the country now to defend itself, because otherwise it would mean its disappearance.

In an interview on Telecinco, collected by Europa Press, he insisted on the Government’s commitment that “any decision has to be shared” with the EU partners and NATO allies and “coordinated”.

At this time, he added, due to the conversations that are being held, “this option is not on the table” as is the sending of Leopard tanks or artillery ammunition so that they can “defend themselves from the aggressor”, in addition to financial support, humanitarian aid and reconstruction.

On Friday, during the interviews that he offered to various media on the occasion of the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine, Sánchez had indicated that there had been no decision made in this regard, although he said that the request that he had transferred to the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski , in this sense during his visit to Kiev seemed to him “legitimate”.

On the other hand, the President of the Government has stressed that what both the EU and NATO are doing is “providing Ukraine with weapons and capabilities to defend itself against the aggressor” and in the face of those who speak of the need to seek a negotiated solution for the peace, has claimed that “although it sounds paradoxical to achieve lasting peace right now we have to help and show solidarity with Ukraine so that when that peace comes it will be lasting”.

“I refuse that from the EU and NATO we leave Ukraine without the ability to defend itself” and to be able to freely choose its future, he has claimed. For this reason, he has defended that “it is important not to verbally escalate” the conflict and to speak, for example, of the risk of a nuclear escalation. Having said this, he has once again insisted that in this war “there cannot be any kind of equidistance” but that we must be with Ukraine, which is the one attacked and which never represented a risk for Russia.

Likewise, he has called attention to the fact that behind this conflict “is the ordeal that Putin is throwing at Europe.” “If we are not able to see the dimension of what is at stake right now in Ukraine, we will make the same mistake” as when Russia began to annex territories from Georgia in 2008 and in 2014 annexed the Crimean peninsula. (Europa Press)