On day 439 of the large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, these are the main news at 8:00 p.m. in Spain:

Von der Leyen supports Zelensky’s request for a special court for Ukraine in kyiv. The President of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, ratified this Tuesday from Kiev her support for the creation of a special court to judge Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine, a role that, she added, will correspond to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague. “We work daily to collect evidence and record all the crimes,” he said, after meeting in the Ukrainian capital with the country’s president, Volodimir Zelenski, to insist that the objective is to “do justice” and “make sure that criminals of war” will not escape this.

A French journalist dies in a bombing near Bakhmut. French journalist Arman Soldin, video coordinator for Agence France Presse in Ukraine, died this Tuesday afternoon in a Russian bombardment near Bakhmut, the agency said. According to AFP, Soldin was with a group of journalists from the agency near the town of Chasiv Yar, 10 kilometers west of Bakhmut, when, at 4:30 p.m. local time (3:30 p.m. Spanish peninsular time), Grad missiles began to fall on the area.

The US announces a new military aid package for Ukraine worth 1.1 billion euros. The Government of the United States has announced on Tuesday a new package of military aid to Ukraine that includes, among other equipment, anti-aircraft defense systems and ammunition against drones and which is valued at about 1,200 million dollars (about 1,100 million euros), something that the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelensky, has already been quick to thank.

The United Kingdom and the Scandinavian countries plan to send missiles with a range of more than 300 kilometers to Ukraine. The International Fund for Ukraine, a group of European countries led by the United Kingdom and including the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Denmark, is considering sending missiles with a range of more than 300 kilometers to Ukraine, which would mean an escalation in the military aid supplied by the West to Kiev to combat the Russian invasion.

The owners of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant claim that the situation at the plant is deteriorating. The president of Energoatom, the Ukrainian company that owns the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, said Tuesday that the situation at the plant is deteriorating. According to Petro Kotin stated in an interview with the media of the German group Funke (which includes several regional newspapers in Germany) Russia is bringing more troops and military vehicles to the site of the plant, located in the middle of the front.

The FBI announces that it has disrupted a Russian spyware package. The FBI has sabotaged a suite of malware used by elite Russian spies, US authorities said Tuesday, a rare public acknowledgment of the digital tug-of-war between two cyber superpowers. Law enforcement sources consulted by Reuters have said that FBI technical experts have identified and disabled malware used by Russia’s FSB security service against an undisclosed number of American computers, a move they hope could deal a fatal blow to one of Russia’s main cyber-espionage programs.