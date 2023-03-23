What has happened in the last hours

On the 391st day since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, these are the main news at 8:00 p.m. on March 22, 2023:

Zelensky makes a surprise trip to the Bakhmut front. Zelenski has traveled again this Wednesday to the Donbas hornet’s nest, the area in which the fighting is the closest and where there are the most deaths on both sides on a daily basis. “I am honored to be here today, in the east of our country, in Donbas, and to award our heroes, to thank them, to shake hands. Thank you for protecting the state, sovereignty, eastern Ukraine,” he said. said the president during a visit to the Bakhmut front, as announced by the Presidency of the Government.

Ukraine says the Russians have redirected their attacks to focus on military targets. Ukrainian intelligence said on Wednesday that Russia is redirecting its attacks to refocus on its military objectives. Vadim Skibitski, a spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence, has indicated that this demonstrates that the Kremlin’s campaign to destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has failed — and, now that winter is over, is unnecessary.

The death toll from an attack near kyiv rises to seven. Ukrainian authorities have raised the death toll from a Russian attack in the Ukrainian town of Rzhishchiv, some 80 kilometers south of kyiv, from four to seven. A drone has impacted a residential building, according to the latest balance of the emergency services. “The number of victims has grown. At 2:30 p.m. (1:30 p.m. Spanish peninsula time) the bodies of seven people have been found,” the spokeswoman for the Ukrainian emergency services, Viktoriia Ruban, has reported.

Russia honors the pilots “who prevented the passage” of the US drone that Moscow denies shooting down. The Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, has awarded the Order of Courage to the pilots of the two SU-27 fighters that intercepted an American drone in the waters of the Black Sea on March 14. Moscow, which assures that it did not shoot down the device, has recognized the courage of the men “who prevented the violation by an MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle of the limits of the temporary zone destined to carry out a special military operation [nombre con el que designan la invasión de Ucrania]”.

The Swedish Parliament approves by a large majority the entry into NATO. The Riksdag (Swedish Parliament) has approved this Wednesday by 269 votes in favor and 37 against the entry of this Nordic country into NATO, a historic decision that puts an end to two centuries of military non-alignment. The expected decision has had the support of six of the eight groups with parliamentary representation and only the Environment Party and the Socialist Left Party voted against. The entry into the Atlantic Alliance of Sweden, together with that of Finland, is motivated by the Russian military intervention in Ukraine and was approved at the Alliance summit in June 2022 in Madrid, after Turkey lifted its veto at the last minute. in exchange for certain conditions.

Moscow says risk of nuclear conflict is highest in decades. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said this Friday in statements broadcast by various Russian news agencies that the probability of a nuclear conflict is the highest in decades. Regarding the New START nuclear non-proliferation agreement, Ryabkov has asserted that because Russia is, in fact, in open conflict with the United States, there can be no talks about Moscow’s return to the treaty, be they open or secret.