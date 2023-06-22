The IOC president charges against the Ukrainian government for not letting some of its athletes compete against Russian athletes

The president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the German Thomas Bach, has said that Ukrainian athletes “are being discriminated against by their own government” by not being authorized to participate in some competitions in which representatives of Russia, an invading country, are registered. Ukraine, and its ally Belarus. Bach recalled that this measure could prevent them from qualifying for the 2024 Paris Games. “Many Ukrainians would have liked to compete internationally, but they couldn’t do it in [los recientes mundiales de] judo and taekwondo on the instructions of the Ukrainian Ministry of Sport”, Bach complained. “They are being sanctioned by their own government,” he added.

Bach updated the IOC assembly, meeting this Thursday in its 140th session, on the situation arising from the war in Ukraine, before debating the future of Olympic boxing, the main item on the agenda. “It is difficult to understand”, said the president, “that the Government of Ukraine is depriving its own athletes of qualifying for Paris 2024. It is difficult to understand why they are allowed to compete in tennis but not table tennis; why cycling but not swimming; why in fencing in test A but not in test B”.

In the last European fencing tournaments, transferred from Poland to Bulgaria after the Polish government refused to give visas to Russian athletes, all of them participated, but only the Ukrainians in the tests without Russians. Thomas Bach has said that the Ukraine team deserves the opportunity to “receive an enthusiastic welcome along the Seine by hundreds of thousands of people” at the opening ceremony in Paris. “It would be a powerful show of resistance,” he has said.

Bach has reiterated his idea that, by favoring the participation of all athletes, whatever their passport, he is protecting “the unity of the Olympic Movement, the true nature of sport on a global scale.” If the opposite happens, he added, “we would end up having only competitions between athletes from the same political bloc and the universal Olympic Games would no longer be possible.”

Bach recalled that 141 countries have condemned the war in Ukraine, but only 52 governments, “representing 15% of the world population”, have imposed sanctions on the Russian and Belarusian governments. “It is the description of the reality of a fragmented world. In this world we have to protect athletes, our unity, our values, and oppose all kinds of discrimination”, he said.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the IOC recommended removing Russians and Belarusians from competitions, or at best forcing them to compete as neutrals. A year later, coinciding with the qualifying period for the Paris 2024 Games, the organization advised the federations to authorize their return, always as neutrals and in the event that they did not belong to the army or have actively supported the war. (Eph)