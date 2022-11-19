What has happened in the last hours

On the 269th day of the war started by Russia against Ukraine, these are the key data at 8:00 p.m. this Saturday, November 19:

kyiv assures that the energy supply “is difficult, but it is assured.” The Ministry of Energy has assured this Saturday that Ukraine’s energy supplies are under control despite Russia’s repeated attacks on electrical infrastructure. “Debunking the alarming messages spread by social networks and the media, we assure you that the situation with the energy supply is difficult, but it is under control,” the energy ministry said in a statement.

Zelensky meets with Sunak in kyiv. The Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, met this Saturday in kyiv with the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak. “During the meeting, we have addressed the most important issues for both countries and for global security,” Zelenski explained in a message on the Telegram network. Sunak, for his part, has written in a tweet: “We know what it means to fight for freedom. We are with you”.

Ukraine insists that Russian troops must be withdrawn for negotiations to take place. Moscow has not officially contacted kyiv to start peace negotiations, but in any case Russia would have to completely withdraw its troops from Ukraine for the talks to take place, a senior Ukrainian official reiterated on Saturday. “We don’t have any official request from the Russian side about… negotiations,” Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian presidential chief of staff, said in remarks in English via video link at the Halifax International Security Forum.

Spain announces new arms shipments to Ukraine. The Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, has announced this Saturday that Spain will soon make new arms shipments to Ukraine, which has taken advantage of a NATO parliamentary meeting held in Madrid to demand more military aid from the allied countries with which to combat the Russian invasion.

Nine ships with 162,000 tons of agricultural cargo leave Odessa in two days. Nine ships with 162,000 tons of agricultural products destined for Africa, Asia and Europe set sail in two days from the ports of Odessa after the extension of the agreement for the export of cereals through the Black Sea, the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure informed this Saturday. through a message posted on Facebook.

More than 400 minors have died in Ukraine. At least 437 minors have died in Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict, on February 24, according to the latest data released this Saturday by the Prosecutor’s Office. More than 830 children have also been injured, according to preliminary estimates. The most affected province is Donetsk, in the eastern Donbas region, where 423 minors have been killed or injured.

In the photo released by the Ukrainian government, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visit a display of destroyed Russian military vehicles in central kyiv on Saturday.