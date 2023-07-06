Encounter between Zelensky and his Bulgarian counterpart: “God forbid that a tragedy happen to him. He should be in my place.”

The Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, has had a run-in with his Bulgarian counterpart, Rumen Radev, who has made ugly his reluctance to arm Ukraine and his anti-war speech, according to the Político newspaper, which ensures that Radev has interrupted the talks over the disagreement that has occurred between the two.

During a meeting in Sofia, which was being broadcast live, the Bulgarian president defended that “there is no military solution” to the war and that “providing more weapons is not going to solve it.” Zelenski, visibly angry, replied: “God forbid some tragedy befalls him. He should be in my place.”

Flatly dismissing Radev’s suggestion of a diplomatic deal, Zelensky has stressed that the Kremlin has launched a “war of annihilation against the Ukrainians”, and has claimed that the Sofia government, in disagreement with Radev, was right to supply Kiev with weapons. . On his part, the Bulgarian president has responded: “whatever your army has in terms of ammunition, it will not be enough to fight Russia.”

The Bulgarian president, visibly taken aback by Zelensky’s outrage, has asked the television cameras to leave the room in the presidential palace from which the meeting was being broadcast.