On day 447 of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, these are the main news at 8:00 p.m. this Tuesday, May 16:

Russia claims to have destroyed a Patriot air defense system in its attack on kyiv. The Russian Foreign Ministry has claimed that one of its Kinzhal hypersonic missiles has destroyed a Patriot missile defense system supplied to Ukraine by its Western partners in Kiev. It is just the opposite version of the one spread by the Ukrainian authorities, who affirm that their Patriot systems have shot down all the Kinzhal missiles launched during the early hours of the morning.

Ukraine says it has reclaimed 20 square kilometers of land in Bakhmut in recent days. Ukrainian forces have recaptured 20 square kilometers of land around the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk province, according to Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar. However, Maliar has acknowledged that Russian forces have also advanced “somewhat” in the city, and that heavy fighting “continues.”

Medvedev says Russia will maximize weapons production. The vice president of the Russian Security Council, Dmitri Medvedev, affirmed this Tuesday that the country will increase the production of weapons to the maximum after the denunciation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe approved this Tuesday by the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian Parliament. “Of course, we are going to maximize the production of weapons, military equipment and means of destruction,” Medvedev, who was president of Russia between 2008 and 2012, wrote on his Telegram channel.

The judges of the Ukrainian Supreme censure their president, arrested for corruption. 140 of the 142 judges of the Ukrainian Supreme Court have voted on Tuesday in favor of a motion of no confidence against the president of the court, Vsevolod Kniaziev, arrested this morning accused of corruption. The censorship opens the door to the dismissal of Kniaziev as president of the Supreme Court, but he will continue to retain his position as a judge until a court decides otherwise, the Ukrainian press has pointed out.

Russia sentences a Colombian to five years in jail for “spreading rumors about the armed forces.” A Moscow court on Tuesday sentenced Colombian citizen Alberto Enrique Giraldo Saray to five years and two months in prison for “deliberately spreading false information” about the Russian armed forces during the invasion of Ukraine. According to the Russian agency Interfax, the court has declared that Giraldo, a resident of Russia, installed and maintained between March 5 and April 9, 2022 (the first month of the invasion) a mobile device in a Moscow shopping center. in which he spread “false information about the actions of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation”.