Brussels will propose to create a special court to judge Russian crimes in Ukraine

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced this Wednesday that the EU is going to propose the creation of a specialized court, backed by the UN, to investigate and prosecute the “crime of aggression” committed by Russia with its invasion from Ukraine on February 24. This is one of the requests that the Ukrainian authorities have been reiterating for months, the establishment of an international tribunal dedicated exclusively to judging war crimes committed by Russia, putting its military and political leaders on the bench.

In a message on Twitter, the head of the European Executive has written that “Russia must pay for its horrible crimes. We will work with the International Criminal Court [ICC, en sus siglas en inglés] and we will help set up a specialized court to try Russia’s crimes.” In addition, he adds that the EU, “together with its partners”, will ensure that “Russia pays for the devastation it has caused, with the funds frozen to its oligarchs and the assets of its central bank.” Western countries have frozen billions of euros worth of Russian oligarchs’ funds and assets, in addition to blocking nearly 300 billion euros in assets that the Russian central bank had on deposit outside of Russia.

In the video attached to the message, Von der Leyen states that the EU “is ready to start working with the international community to get the widest possible international support for this specialized court.” The Hague-based ICC launched its own investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity just days after the invasion began on February 24, but it does not have jurisdiction to prosecute the aggression in Ukraine.

This same night, in his evening message to the population, the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, has urged the creation of a special court within the International Criminal Court so that “every Russian murderer receives the punishment he deserves.” Zelensky lamented that “the available international legal instruments are not sufficient to [lograr] Justice”. “Even in the International Criminal Court it is still impossible to bring to justice the highest political and military leaders of Russia for the crime of aggression against our state, for the main crime. The crime that gave rise to all the other crimes of this war, and not only after February 24, but also from 2014. That was when it all started, ”he said.

Therefore, he stated that Ukraine intends to “unite the world majority in support of the UN General Assembly draft resolution on the Special Court.”

For there to be responsibility for the aggression, he added, “a Special Court is needed, in addition to the International Criminal Court. And we are doing everything we can to create that court.”

The Ukrainian ruler said that he already cooperates with “many countries and international organizations so that every Russian murderer receives the punishment he deserves. We have already established cooperation with the International Criminal Court and we will increase it.”

According to Zelensky, Ukraine already has “strong cooperation” with the Netherlands, which is helping with the creation of a prosecutor’s office to collect evidence of war crimes, and is working with France “on field work to document the Russian evil.” .