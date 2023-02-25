G-20 finance ministers seek deal to overcome differences over Russian invasion

G-20 finance ministers will try to reach a joint deal on global instability on Saturday that overcomes differences over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with the United States and Western allies fighting across the table for clear condemnation.

Finance ministers and central bank governors hold the last session of the meeting on Global Economy, Health and International Taxation this Saturday, before presenting the adopted agreement and the conclusions of the event, at the first high-level meeting of the Indian presidency of the G20.

The final declaration of the meeting seeks to bridge the differences of the group, and will be presented by the Indian Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, towards the end of the afternoon.

However, sources close to the debates consulted by EFE assure that the adoption of a final decision will be determined in the next few hours.

The meeting takes place on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the same week that India abstained from voting on a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for a “cessation of hostilities” in that country and withdrawal. of the Russian troops, which ended up garnering 141 votes in favour.

India’s position on the conflict is seen as one of the biggest impediments for the G-20 ministers to end the meeting with the unanimous adoption of a declaration that also addresses other fundamental issues, such as the over-indebtedness of some countries, the reform of multilateral organizations and mechanisms to assist countries in crisis.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the meetings on Friday with a video message in which he referred to the moment of hostility but did not refer to Russia, despite the fact that the meeting took place on the same day as the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine. So far neither Modi nor his government representatives have made direct comments on the Russian invasion.

At the close of business on Friday, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire demanded a firm condemnation of the Russian invasion, or else announced that he would oppose any joint statement that waters down the rejection expressed by the group in Bali on last year. (EFE)