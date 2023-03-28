What has happened in the last hours

On the 398th day since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, here is the top news at 12:00 this Tuesday, March 28, 2023:

kyiv announces the arrival of the first British Challenger tanks one day after taking delivery of 18 German Leopards.The Ukrainian Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, announced on Tuesday the arrival in the country of the first British-made Challenger 2 tanks that the London government had promised to deliver to Kiev. “These tanks, supplied by the United Kingdom, have recently arrived in our country,” Reznikov wrote on his Twitter account, adding that “these fantastic machines will soon begin their combat missions.” The kyiv government also received on Monday 18 Leopard 2 tanks from Germany and 40 Marder light infantry vehicles, also sent by Berlin.

Ukraine destroys 14 of the 15 drones with which it has been attacked tonight. Ukraine has again suffered a multiple attack with Iranian-made bomb drones this morning. Only one of the 15 aircraft launched has failed to be destroyed, according to military sources. So far no personal casualties have been reported. The alarms sounded in the capital kyiv, at the edge of dawn. Later, the army has reported the destruction of all the drones launched towards the main city of the country, a dozen, of which only one caused a fire in a non-residential building in the Sviatoshynsky district, according to the head of the administration. Kiev soldier Serhii Poopko.

Ukraine needs more doctors specializing in prostheses in the face of the increase in mutilated. The constant trickle of wounded Ukrainian soldiers who need to go to a clinic to have their limbs reconstructed is a stark reminder of the human cost the war, which began with the invasion of Russian troops on February 24, 2022, is taking on Ukraine. artillery fire constantly into a front line that is more than 1,000 kilometers (600 miles). The use by the Kremlin of missiles throughout the country is causing the injuries caused by shrapnel to be causing injuries and mutilations at a level that is still beginning to be seen and that has highlighted the need suffered by the country to have more doctors specializing in prosthetics.

Belarus says aggressive NATO actions have forced Russia to send tactical nuclear weapons to its country. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it was forced to harbor Russian nuclear weapons on its territory due to the aggressive actions of NATO countries, which, according to its version, threatened Belarus’ own security. Minsk has also said that plans, announced over the weekend by Russian President Vladimir Putin, to station Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus would not contravene international non-proliferation agreements, as Belarus will not have control over the weapons.

kyiv says that Russian troops are continuing their unsuccessful attempts to conquer Bakhmut. The Russian Army continues in its effort to control the strategic city of Bakhmut, on the eastern front of Ukraine, without success and assuming great human and material losses, Ukrainian military sources said on Tuesday. Faced with this situation, the priority task of the Ukrainian military forces “is to exhaust the Russian army and inflict heavy losses on it,” Oleksandr Sirskyi, commander of the Ukrainian Land Forces, explained on his Telegram account.

Zelensky accuses Russia of keeping the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant “hijacked”. The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, has accused Russian troops of keeping the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant “kidnapped”, the largest in Europe, located in an area of ​​the Ukrainian province of the same name (southeast of the country) under the control of the troops of the Kremlin. As the Ukrainian leader has said in his usual evening speech, the safety of the plant cannot be guaranteed until the Moscow soldiers leave it. “They keep a nuclear power plant sequestered for more than a year. This is surely the worst thing that has ever happened in the history of nuclear energy in the world”, Zelenski said in his video message, who described the presence as