What has happened in the last hours

On day 447 of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, these are the main news at 12:00 this Tuesday, May 16:

– At least three injured in kyiv in Russian missile attack overnight. The Russian Army launched a new attack on Kiev last morning, the eighth so far this month, which has caused at least three injuries and which, according to the authorities, has been of “exceptional intensity”. The Russians have launched 18 missiles of various types, including six Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, but according to the air force, all missiles have been shot down, Reuters news agency reports. “This time, the enemy launched a complex attack from different points simultaneously, using UAVs, cruise missiles and probably ballistic missiles,” said Serhii Popko, head of Kiev’s Military Administration, calling the attack “exceptional in its density”, with many projectiles launched in a short time.

– The Ukrainian army highlights the effectiveness of its air defenses after the shooting down of six Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. The spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yurii Ignat, highlighted on Monday the increasing effectiveness of the anti-aircraft systems that protect the Ukrainian capital, after they managed to intercept six Russian Kinzhal supersonic missiles this morning, at the same time that they shot down other rockets and several drones. Although they are not the first of this type that the Ukrainian forces have shot down, it is the first time that they have completely rejected a salvo of these missiles. Until last April, when it received its first Patriot anti-missile systems from Germany, the US and the Netherlands, Ukraine lacked the means to shoot down hypersonic missiles like the Kinzhal.

– Bakhmut Ukrainian defenders make flank breakthroughs to re-assure supply. Ukrainian troops have made advances on the flanks of the city of Bakhmut and have improved their positions to secure control of the 0506 highway to the west, their main supply route. This is stated by the latest intelligence report from the British Ministry of Defence, which ensures that inside the city the mercenaries of the Wagner group continue to dominate the center of the city. “Over the past four days, Ukrainian forces have made tactical progress in stabilizing Bakhmut’s flanks to advantage,” the report said. In addition to making progress in the south of the city, “Ukrainian assaults have pushed back” Russian troops in the north-west of the city, “probably allowing Ukrainian troops to re-establish safer use of the 0506 road, key to the supply” of the Ukrainian defenders of the city.

– The CIA uses Telegram to encourage disgruntled Russians to send it information. The US intelligence agency, the CIA, has published a video in which it encourages Russian citizens dissatisfied with the Government of Vladimir Putin to send it their own intelligence information. “The CIA wants to know the truth about Russia and we are looking for trustworthy people who can tell us this truth,” the agency says in the video, in which a Russian family appears. “Your information may be more valuable than you think,” he says. The agency assures that it expects to come into contact with people who work in the fields of information, diplomacy, science and technology, among others, and that it is interested in all kinds of information, including political or economic information.

– The President of Belarus puts his Air Force on alert for the “shooting down” of Russian planes on Saturday in Briansk. The President of Belarus, Alexandr Lukashenko, has stated that the country’s air forces are on high alert after the “shot down” of several Russian planes on Saturday in the nearby Russian region of Bryansk, bordering Belarus and Ukraine. During a visit to the central command post of the Air Force and the Anti-Air Defense Command, Lukashenko referred to the “events in the Bryansk region” on Saturday, when “four planes were shot down”, according to the news agency. Belta official news.