The refusal to provide the Russian side and the media with the list of those killed to Bucha indicates that it was a setup carried out by Ukraine with the help of the United States and Great Britain. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Tass.

“The lack of response from the relevant international organizations to requests from the Russian side and the media to provide the lists of people killed in Bucha indicates that a necrophiliac staging took place,” said Zakharova, “with instructions and participation of the Americans and the English.”

Kiev: “Three Russian bombers shot down”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said three Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber planes were shot down by Ukrainian soldiers on the southern front. Zelensky hailed the outcome of the military operation as a success in the 22-month-old war.

Kiev Air Force spokesman Yuri Ihnat described the shoot-down on national television as a “brilliantly planned operation.” “It's been a while since there were any Su-34s in our statistics” of achievements, he added, citing the model as one of Russia's most modern aircraft for bombing and other assaults.

Losses among Russian soldiers

According to reports from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia has lost 352,390 soldiers in Ukraine since the war began on February 24, 2022. This number includes 1,040 casualties suffered by Russian forces over the past day.

According to the report, Russia also lost 5,854 tanks, 10,871 armored combat vehicles, 10,995 fuel vehicles and tanks, 8,286 artillery systems, 932 multiple launch rocket systems, 611 air defense systems, 327 aircraft, 324 helicopters , 6,384 drones, 22 boats and a submarine.