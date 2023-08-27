The drone war between Ukraine and Russia continues. The Russian Defense Ministry said its anti-aircraft defense systems stopped new Ukrainian drone strikes in the border regions of Briansk and Kursk overnight. “Early in the morning of August 27, the Kiev regime attempted once again to launch terrorist drone attacks against the Russian Federation,” reads a message posted on the ministry’s Telegram channel, noting that “the defense has detected and destroyed in flight the two drones over the territories of Briansk and Kursk”.

An apartment building in Kursk was damaged by the fall of a drone, the governor of the Russian oblast, Roman Starovoit, announced on his Telegram channel, specifying that the windows of some floors were shattered due to the impact with the unmanned aircraft. The governor assured that none of the residents were injured.

The Russian army also announced that it had repulsed seven attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces in the direction of Krasnolimansk, near Liman, a city in Donetsk oblast. This was reported by the Tass agency, specifying that in the operations “the enemy has lost more than 80 soldiers”.