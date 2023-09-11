What has happened in the last few hours

These are the most important news at 9:30 p.m. on day 564 of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine:

Ukraine says it has made progress in several parts of the Donetsk region. Ukrainian troops near the town of Avdivka took advantage of Russian forces focusing on one sector to advance and capture part of the village of Opitne south of the town, the head of the local military administration, Vitaliy Barabash, has said.

kyiv claims that its troops have also advanced into Zaporizhzhia. Ukrainian troops have managed to advance about another 1.5 square kilometers near the liberated town of Robotine, in the Zaporizhia region, according to the spokesman of the Tavria strategic operational group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Shtupun. He added that intense fighting is taking place on the Zaporizhia front.

Romania summons Russia’s chargé d’affaires after the discovery of another Russian drone on its territory. The Secretary of State for Strategic Affairs, Iulian Fota, transmitted the Government’s official protest, as reported by the Romanian media, after the country’s authorities confirmed yesterday that they have located the remains of a second device near the border with Ukraine.

Russia concentrates more than 420,000 troops in Ukraine, according to kyiv’s intelligence services. “This is without counting the Russian Guard, other structures, special units and security forces of the Russian Federation that guarantee the power of occupation in our territories,” said the deputy head of the General Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Vadim. Skibitsky.

Russia reports that Putin’s party has won elections in annexed regions of Ukraine. Russia is trying to legitimize its annexations in Ukraine by holding elections in the four occupied territories in the east and south of the country: Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Lugansk. Kiev and its Western allies have denounced these elections as “illegal.”