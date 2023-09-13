A train that moves at a speed of between 50 and 60 kilometers per hour, and that takes almost a day to travel the 1,200 kilometers that separate Pyongyang from Vladivostok. Why has Kim Jong-un used this means of transportation to go to his meeting with Putin in Russia? “For two fundamental reasons. The first is his own safety: he does not trust that if he travels in any other means of transportation, if it were a plane, for example, he could be shot down. The second, because at the end of the day their trips are usually of short duration. They are either Russia or China,” explains Ramón Pacheco, professor of International Relations at King’s College London.

