The Kremlin confirms the agreement, drops the charges against Prigozhin and affirms that he will go to Belarus

The Kremlin spokesman, Dimitri Peskov, confirmed this Saturday the announcement by the Belarusian government that the Russian government has reached an agreement with the head of the Wagner group, Yevgueni Prigozhin.

Peskov has announced that Russia will drop charges of “incitement to military rebellion” against Prigozhin (something that, if convicted, could mean between 12 and 20 years in jail) and that, in exchange, he will move to Belarus.

For their part, the members of the Wagner mercenary group who participated in the operations against Moscow will not be prosecuted for doing so. According to Peskov, “avoiding bloodshed was more important than punishing people” and that “an agreement has been reached that prevents further casualties.”

The Kremlin spokesman has also stated that the “special military operation” (his euphemism for the war in Ukraine) will continue and has announced that there is no date to lift the restrictions imposed in Moscow and other cities after the uprising of Prigozhin, but he has affirmed that he hopes that “the conditions to do so will be given soon”.