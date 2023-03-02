What has happened in the last hours

On the 371st day of the war started by Russia against Ukraine, these are the key data at 8:00 p.m. this Wednesday, March 1:

Ukraine claims 4,500 civilians remain in Bakhmut. Despite the harshness of the assaults on Bakhmut, the city in the Donetsk province that is being the nerve center of the Russian offensive in the Donbas region, there are still 4,500 civilians in the city, its mayor, Oleksiy, said on Wednesday. Reva, on her Facebook account. “We are providing them with food, water and hygiene products,” he said. “We continue to supply the city with bread: 5,000 loaves every day.”

Russia claims to have repelled a massive Ukrainian drone attack on the Crimean peninsula. The Russian Ministry of Defense has reported this Wednesday that it has repelled a “massive” drone attack against the Crimean peninsula perpetrated by Ukrainian forces, according to Russian news agencies. The attack has caused no casualties, according to Moscow.

Finnish Parliament approves NATO membership in advance. The Finnish Parliament has approved this Wednesday in advance and with an overwhelming majority its future entry into the Atlantic Alliance, waiting to receive support for the candidacy also from two other member countries of the organization, Turkey and Hungary. The Finnish deputies approved by 184 votes in favor and seven against a law that allows the entry of Finland into the Western military alliance.

Russia claims that it will only renew the Ukraine grain deal “if its interests are taken into account.” The Russian Foreign Ministry has claimed that Moscow would only agree to extend the Black Sea grain deal, which allows grain to be safely exported from Ukrainian ports, if the interests of its agricultural producers are taken into account. “Continuing the agreement on Ukrainian grain is only possible if the interests of Russian agricultural and fertilizer producers are taken into account in terms of unimpeded access to world markets,” the Russian ministry said.

Scholz vows to increase ammunition production after stock shortages due to aid to Ukraine. The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has promised this Wednesday that the German industry will increase the production of ammunition to have enough stock to maintain its levels at an adequate point after more than a year sending military material to Ukraine due to the Russian aggression, which began on February 24, 2022. “This will be an ongoing task because we have said that we will support Ukraine for as long as it takes,” the chancellor said in Berlin after a meeting with Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins.

The Russian Parliament is studying a proposal to sentence those who “discredit” Wagner to up to seven years in prison. One of the key pieces in the hardening of the Russian repressive apparatus after the invasion of Ukraine has been the law that sentences those who “discredit” the Russian armed forces to prison. This Wednesday, the Russian Parliament has begun to study a project that extends this protection to “those voluntary formations, organizations or individuals who assist the tasks assigned to the armed forces.” It is understood that this implies that those who deal with the actions of the growing paramilitary groups that emerged around the war, especially the Wagner mercenary group, can be tried in the same way.

In the photo by Sergei Bobok, for AFP, a destroyed tank in Tsupivka, in the Kharkov province.