Ukraine continues to pressure the German government to supply Kiev with German Taurus cruise missiles to defend against Russia. Ukraine needs it “to save more lives of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians and to speed up the liberation of its territories,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the Sunday edition of the German tabloid Bild. “The formula is simple: a longer missile range means a shorter war duration.”

With this weapon, Ukraine could “reach the Russian occupation forces on Ukrainian territory well beyond the front line, disrupt their logistics and destroy command centers and ammunition depots”.

In Germany, pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the issue has recently increased. Politicians from ruling and opposition parties have demanded that the Ukrainian armed forces be provided with the weapon system capable of destroying bunkers and protected command posts at ranges of up to 500 kilometers.