When the war days are 264, the first signs of pressure from the United States on Kiev for the opening of negotiations with Putin, this time not only by the joint chief of staff Mark Milley, as emerged in recent days. Euphoric for the liberation of Kherson, the Ukrainian government now wants to dictate the line, thanks to the victories on the field. But White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, sources say Wall Street Journal, would have suggested to Zelensky in the recent meeting in Kiev that he be open to possible negotiations, with “realistic demands and priorities” to be brought to a possible table with the Russians, including a “reassessment” of the goal of regaining Crimea. «Politically and psychologically – however, continues to be the reading of Zelensky’s right-hand man, Mykhailo Podolyak – Russia is not yet ripe for real negotiations and for the withdrawal of troops. It will happen, but immediately after the liberation of Donetsk and Lugansk ”, according to the advisor to the Ukrainian president, for whom the opinion has grown in Russia itself that“ it is time to end it ”. While the Ukrainian president says: «We will also free Crimea» and «we all feel that victory is near».

Meanwhile, the conflict has also reached the halls of the ASEAN summit, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attacked the United States, accusing them of having blown up the joint declaration on the results of the Cambodian summit a few hours before the G20: according to Bloomberg, the possibility that even in Bali the final communiqué could fade, precisely because of the Ukraine dossier. At the summit “we will give public answers to many questions” and “our position will be presented in a very meaningful way”, assured Zelensky, who will speak at the summit virtually on Tuesday.

Here’s what happened on Sunday 13 November