There is also Italy among the guaranteeing countries indicated by Ukraine for its own safety. This was highlighted by the head of the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul, David Arakhmia, also citing the United Kingdom, China, Poland, United States, France, Turkey, Germany, Canada and Israel. The proposal made by Ukraine, Arakhmia stressed, quoted by the BBC, provides for an international mechanism in which the so-called “guarantors” act on the model of Article 5 of NATO.

In case of aggression, “consultations should be held within three days. After that, the guarantor countries have a legal obligation to provide us with military assistance, weapons and the closure of the sky: all that we so much need now and that we cannot get. This is our proposal, “he said.

Ukraine is asking for guarantees on its security on the model of those provided for by Article 5 of the NATO Treaty, underlined on Twitter one of the members of the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul, Mikhaylo Podolyak, specifying that the Kiev proposal foresees “guaranteeing states legally and actively involved in protecting Ukraine from any aggression”. The agreement, he added, would be sanctioned “by referendum” in Ukraine and by the “Parliaments of the guaranteeing states”.

Talks with Russia will continue tonight, said the advisor to the Ukrainian president, Podolyak, present at the negotiations in Istanbul.