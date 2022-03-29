On the 34th day of the war, Russia’s armed forces are struggling to maintain their positions even in southern Ukraine. In particular, in recent days the north-west front of Kherson, the first city to fall in the first week of March, has faltered, CNN reports.

Russian helicopters at Kherson airport were hit by Ukrainians. The Russian forces in action in the south of the country were then driven back up to 50 kilometers from the city of Kryvyi Rih, northeast of Kherson, halfway between Kherson and Dnipro, when until a few days ago they were up to ten kilometers from the locality in which more than 500 thousand people continue to live.

“The enemy is not only stopped in all directions, but pushed back, away from the city,” explained Krivyi Rih’s highest-ranking commander, Oleksandr Vilkul. “Several other settlements in the Kherson region were liberated today,” he added. “The contact line is no longer on the border with the Dnipropetrovsk region but in the Kherson region.”