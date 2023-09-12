“On September 11, Ukrainian troops continued counteroffensive operations in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions and advanced to the Bakhmut area and the western part of the Zaporizhzhia region.” The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) writes this, adding that, according to information from the Ukrainian army, “over the last week, 2 square kilometers of territory have been liberated in the direction of Bakhmut and progress has been made near Klishchiivka and Andriivka”.

“On September 11 – continues the US think tank – Russian troops continued their offensive on the Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line and advanced in the direction of Kupyansk. The geolocation videos released on September 11 show that Russian forces have made progress near a strip of forest northeast of Synkivka.”

Putin: “Kiev counteroffensive does not produce results”

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is “not producing results” and Kiev’s forces are suffering many losses, with deaths and injuries. Speaking at the economic forum in Vladivostok, Putin also expressed his belief that once Kiev finds itself on the verge of exhausting its resources then it may “want to start peace talks”.

Moscow: “Kiev attacked Enerhodar in retaliation for election results”

Several drones attacked Enerhodar, a city in the Russian-controlled part of the southern Zaporizhzhia region, home to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. This was reported by Alexey Likhachev, head of the Russian state nuclear company Rosatom, according to which two Ukrainian drones were intercepted yesterday and four others carried out attacks but caused no damage.

Likhachev described the drone strikes as a response to Sunday’s elections in the part of Zaporizhzhia under Russian military control. International observers called the elections a farce and said they were neither fair nor free. The results, in which the Kremlin party was presented as the landslide winner, are not recognized internationally.

Intelligence GB: “Russia reviews Moscow’s air defenses”

Russia has “re-calibrated short- and medium-range air defenses around Moscow” in recent weeks, to defend against drone attacks. The daily British intelligence bulletin writes this, adding that the changes probably also serve to reassure public opinion.

Since the beginning of September, there have been images showing Russian Sa-22 air defense systems around the capital “on high towers and ramps”, the bulletin notes, recalling that, after the attacks on the Engels and Ryazan air bases in December 2022, Russia had placed Sa-22 on the roofs of official buildings in Moscow.