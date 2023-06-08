“When the counteroffensive begins, everyone will notice“. Ukraine has not yet launched the attack against Russia in the war that began over 15 months ago. This was stated by the secretary of the Ukrainian National Security Council Oleksiy Danilov quoted by Ukrinform, specifying that the defense forces of Kiev have not today the planned counter-offensive to free the territories temporarily occupied by Russia has started. “Our military will decide when all this begins. And everyone will know and see it,” Danilov added, noting that the Russians mistakenly regarded the advance of the Ukrainian army in some places as the beginning of a major operation.

Read also

KAKHOVKA DAM

At least three people have died in floods after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrainian media. According to the Kiev Independent, the victims drowned.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was ”shocked” by what he called the ”failure” of the United Nations and the International Red Cross who, he said, have not sent aid to the population affected by the disaster following the attack on the Kakhovka dam, in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine. Although the catastrophe happened many hours ago, ”they are not here”, Zelensky told the German newspapers Bild and Die Welt as well as Politico. ”We didn’t get an answer. I’m shocked,” added Zelensky.

The French president Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter that he “expressed to President Zelensky” his “solidarity with the Ukrainian people after the attack on the Kakhovka dam. France condemns this atrocious act, which endangers the populations. In the next few hours we will send aid to deal to immediate needs”.

CONTINUE EXCHANGE OF ACCUSATIONS

The order to blow up the Kakhovka dam came directly from Russian President Vladimir Putin. And the reservoir’s water level was purposely raised “to do more damage,” he said Oleksiy Danilov. “Russian terrorists blew up the damusing explosives that they had long ago planted, September or October of last year”, Danilov told Svoboda radio. It was “the Kremlin, more precisely Putin’s office, who ordered this terrorist act”.

According to Danilov, Russian forces purposely raised the water level in the dam’s reservoir to maximize damage in an operation to hamper the Ukrainian counter-offensive. “They expect the counteroffensive, they raised the water to the maximum possible level. It was 18.6 meters and they raised it over 19. They deliberately accumulated water so that the explosion could cause more damage,” he said. The dam was occupied by the Russians on February 24, 2022, the first day of the invasion.

Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said that with the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam “the Russians have actually caused more damage to themselves and their armed forces”, having damaged the fortifications and military posts of Ukraine with the attack. Fly.

Speaking on national TV, Maliar said that “basically, the territory that is now under the aggressor’s control is the most affected. The territories of their military units are also flooded. And now there is a problem with mines, because the mines flew off. The situation is absolutely out of control now”.

For Putin, the “barbaric destruction” of the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant is a good example of the dangerous bet on escalation by the Ukrainian authorities. The Russian president spoke of it in these terms in the telephone conversation he had with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as reported by the RIA Novosti agency, underlining that it is Putin’s first comment on the dam explosion.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to the US explained that Great Britain ”cannot yet say with certainty” whether it was Russia that hit the dam by Nova Kakhovka, adding that ”the security and military services are working on it”. In any case ”if it’s true, if it proves to be an intentional act” by the Moscow army ”it will represent a new terrible act of barbarism by Russia”.

BAKHMUT

Meanwhile, on Bakhmut’s front, Kiev’s forces advanced between 200 and 1,100 meters in different areas. This was stated yesterday by Deputy Defense Minister Maliar, quoted by Ukrinform. In Bakhmut we went “from defense to offensive, we are on the third day. The enemy is forced to try to hold their positions, but they can’t. They don’t have enough forces”, Maliar said.

ZUPPI’S MISSION

The president of the CEI, Matteo Zuppi, who returned from Ukraine, specified yesterday that his “is not a mediation”, the peace mission “is a manifestation of interest, closeness, listening so that the conflict can find paths to peace. Everything the rest are waiting for the war to end or speculations that some have”. Moscow positively evaluates the efforts made by the Vatican even if it has said that no concrete steps have been taken. Zuppi made it clear that everything remains on standby: “As Parolin said, we have to reflect, we have to talk to the Pope. Let’s wait for him to get better”.