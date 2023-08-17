Ukraine’s counter-offensive in the war against Russia is producing results on the southern front. Kiev forces, in particular, are advancing on the southern front, towards the port city of Mariupol, with the recapture of the village of Urozhaine. Progress has also been achieved thanks to the use of cluster bombs, according to an analysis by CNN which refers to images taken by drones: the documents show intense fighting for the conquest of Urozhaine and the flight of Russian soldiers to the south. These same images, viewed by two military experts on condition of anonymity, would show the use of cluster munitions.

”Many died, especially when they started running,” said Dykyi, a Russian military commander according to whom the Ukrainian armed forces used tanks and mortar shells. And in the films viewed by CNN, dozens of Russian soldiers would be seen running on a paved road because the adjacent fields would have been mined. Also seen is a Ukrainian tank hitting Russian positions and carrying explosives for demining with it.

More than a hundred countries have banned the use of cluster bombs through the signing of treaties. Among them are neither Russia, nor Ukraine, nor the United States. The Biden administration’s decision to supply these types of weapons to Kiev was preceded by a long ethical debate, but the US military says models delivered to Ukraine have a “failure rate of 2.5 percent”. ‘. That would drastically reduce any damage to civilians considering that, Western officials say, the margin of error of the cluster bombs used by the Russians in Ukraine is 30 percent.

The Ukrainian army has confirmed that the use of cluster munitions is reserved for the front.