The Ukrainian government considers the Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich an “extremely effective mediator”. This was stated by the Ukrainian negotiator, Mikhaylo Podolyak, quoted by Sky News. “He is an extremely effective mediator between the delegations and partially moderates the process so that there are no misunderstandings at the beginning,” Podolyak said of the Russian billionaire.

Podolyak then rejected reports that Abramovich was poisoned during talks earlier this month, calling them “conspiracy theories” circulated to put pressure on Moscow and Kiev.

Meanwhile, France sees “no turning point” in the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations or “new” in the situation in Ukraine, following Russian announcements of a reduction in their military activity around Kiev and in northern Ukraine. This was reported by the French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, interviewed by the all news broadcaster France 24. “The war continues. For the moment, as far as I know, there are no turning points or news, “said the head of French diplomacy.