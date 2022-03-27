There war waged by Russia in Ukraine resulted in the death of 139 children. Local media reported this on the basis of an updated budget from the Ukrainian Attorney General’s Office in which more than 205 were injured.

Yesterday’s bulletin reported 136 dead and 199 injured children. The toll released yesterday by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights records a total of 2,858 civilian victims, with 1,104 dead and 1,754 injured.