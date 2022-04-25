Ukraine-Russia war, the US State Department approved the sale to Kiev of “non-standard ammunition” worth 165 million dollars. “This is the kind of ammunition Ukrainians still use because many of their systems are ex-Soviet,” a Pentagon official told CNN. The green light was given to Ukrainian leaders during the visit to Kiev by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin and on top of the 800 million military assistance announced Thursday by US President Joe Biden.

“Britain will provide us with armored vehicles equipped with Stormer-type anti-aircraft missile launch points. The US Ministry of Defense will also provide Ukraine with Stingers, Javelin anti-tank systems and other means” announced today Andrii Yermak, head of the office of the Ukrainian president.

The Ukrainian defense minister said he had started receiving 155-millimeter artillery pieces, the standard caliber in use by NATO, sent by the United States and other partners, including France. The Financial Times writes, relaunched by CNN. According to the minister, these long-range artillery means will “fundamentally” change the terms of combat with Russian forces.

Meanwhile, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki today confirmed the dispatch of Soviet-made T-72 tanks to Ukraine, without specifying the quantity. The Kyiv Independent reports on Twitter. Previously London had confirmed that it had sent tanks to Poland to replace those to be sent to Ukraine.

Morawiecki will be in Berlin tomorrow for a working meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, focusing on the European response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The spokesman for the Warsaw government announced today, explaining that energy security and the dynamics of growth in energy prices will be on the agenda. In recent days, Morawiecki said he wanted to convince Scholz of the need to supply heavy weapons to Kiev.

After a series of missile attacks on five railway stations, the command of the Kyiv Armed Forces warned in a message on social media: “They are trying to destroy the supply lines for technical-military assistance from partner countries. , concentrate the attacks on the railway junctions “.