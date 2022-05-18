Home page politics

Of: Bettina Menzel

Split

Russia is apparently attacking Donbass at night because Ukraine lacks the right equipment. The Ukrainian border guards have also reported attacks in northern Ukraine. The news ticker.

Update from May 18, 9:44 p.m.: According to Kiev sources, Russian troops fired on the north-eastern Ukrainian regions of Sumy and Chernihiv from Russian territory on Wednesday. The Ukrainian border guard reported seven attacks using heavy machine guns, automatic grenade launchers, and tube and rocket artillery. The village of Shostka near the border in the Sumy region was shelled with mortars for more than an hour. But there were no victims. The reports were initially not independently verifiable.

War in Ukraine: Ukrainian army apparently gaining territory near Kharkiv

Update from May 18, 8:30 p.m.: According to the Ukrainian army, it has made another gain in territory near the eastern Ukrainian metropolis of Kharkiv. Due to an advance, the village of Dementijivka was liberated north of the megacity, the general staff announced on Facebook on Wednesday. The village is about eight kilometers from the Russian border. In recent weeks, the Ukrainian army has pushed back Russian troops in northern and north-eastern Kharkiv. However, the Russian military is said to be attempting a counterattack near Ternowa, north-east of Kharkiv.

On the border with the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, there was also fighting for the village of Dovhenke, about 25 kilometers from Sloviansk. Heavy fighting continued at Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and at Sievjerodonetsk in the neighboring Luhansk region. The Russian troops would be supported by heavy Luftwaffe bombardments at various sectors. However, they would not have achieved territorial gains.

Soldiers patrol during the Ukraine war. The Ukrainian army is said to have made another territorial gain. © Mstyslav Chernov / dpa

Ukraine War: Russia lays claim to Zaporizhia

Update from May 18, 7:12 p.m.: Russia wants to tie the partially conquered Zaporizhia region in south-east Ukraine firmly to itself in the future. “I think the perspective of the region lies in working in our harmonious Russian family,” said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Chusnullin, according to the RBK news agency, during a visit to the small town of Melitopol, which is occupied by the Russian military. The regional capital of Zaporizhia itself is still controlled by Ukrainian troops.

Chusnullin had already laid claims to this region on Monday during a visit to the Kherson region west of Zaporizhia. The Kremlin, on the other hand, has so far only officially announced the “liberation” of the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as a war goal. A few weeks ago, however, a Russian commander disclosed plans by the Moscow military to incorporate all of southern Ukraine – which would give Russia a land connection to the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which was annexed in 2014.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Chusnullin made claims on the Zaporizhia region this Monday (May 16) (archive photo, April 14). © IMAGO/Dmitry Astakhov/SNA

Ukraine conflict: Ukrainian President Selenskyj wants to extend martial law

Update from May 18, 6:57 p.m.: The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj wants to have the martial law imposed because of the Russian invasion and the ordered mobilization in the Ukraine war extended by three months. The corresponding draft laws were published on Wednesday. After the confirmation by the deputies, which is considered certain, the state of war will apply until August 23. A day later, Ukraine traditionally celebrates its Independence Day.

Zelenskyi first declared the state of war on February 24 – a few hours after Russia’s attack – and then had it extended twice by 30 days each. The general mobilization, on the other hand, applied immediately for 90 days. Many experts see the duration of the state of war as an indicator of how long Kyiv is currently preparing for possible fighting.

Ukraine War: Russian troops attack in Donbass at night – Ukrainian army lacks night vision capabilities

first report: Kyiv – In the Ukraine war, the Russian army in the Donbass is now allegedly using new tactics. According to a report by the US magazine foreign policy on Tuesday, Russian troops are increasingly attacking at night because the Ukrainian army is not sufficiently equipped. Moscow apparently wants to overrun Ukrainian positions. In some cases, Russian special units are also said to be in action. The Kremlin is also trying to use its numerical advantage to cause losses on the Ukrainian side.

“We need a lot of drones, including […] Thermal imaging drones, because a lot of things happen at night,” said Tymofiy Mylovanov, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and former economy minister. Without night vision capabilities of its own, Ukraine would not be able to fight back, the adviser said foreign policy continue.

Ukraine: Russia appears to be focusing efforts on the cities of Izyum and Lyman

According to a US defense official, Ukraine has already stationed 74 of the 90 M777 howitzer artillery units provided by the United States in Donbass. Russia has in recent days begun to focus its efforts in northern Donbass on the cities of Izyum and Lyman, the senior Pentagon official, who asked to remain anonymous, said. Russian troops are also said to have made small advances west of the city of Donetsk.

We need […] Thermal imaging drones because a lot of things happen at night

Ukraine guerrillas allegedly kill Russian officers

Information of the Ukrainian newspaper Kyiv Independent According to reports, Ukrainian guerrilla fighters have also recently killed high-ranking Russian officers. According to the report, the fighters come from southern Ukraine’s Melitopol. Moscow is trying to “cover up this situation,” the Zaporizhia regional military administration said Tuesday (May 17) on its Telegram channel. The information could not initially be verified by an independent party.

Russia is probably losing generals in Ukraine – also because of US intelligence information

Ukrainians have repeatedly reported killing Russian generals on the ground since the invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. Of the New York Times According to US information, “many” of the dozen or so Russian commanders who were killed were caught in the crosshairs of Ukrainian forces. The newspaper referred to “high-ranking government officials”. So far, the Biden government has remained silent about specific intelligence information that it provides to the Ukrainian military – so as not to endanger its own sources and not to give Russia an excuse for allegations

According to British intelligence, Russia is also deploying high-ranking military officers in combat due to heavy losses in its own troops. This leads to disproportionately high losses among the Russian generals, the report continues. Accordingly, there is a lack of leadership experience in many areas (AFP/bm).