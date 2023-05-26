The F-16 fighters that have been promised to Ukraine are not the “miracle weapon”. The Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, Mark Milleyspeaking at a meeting of the international group coordinating military aid to Ukraine.

“Sometimes things get labeled, they say ‘it’s going to be the magic weapon,'” Milley said speaking at the Defense Contact Group for Ukraine meeting, adding that, however, “there are no magic weapons, nor F-16s nor other weapons”.

Meanwhile, one London government source he told the American magazine Foreign Policy that “about twenty” Ukrainian pilots will begin training for the F-16 in Great Britain. “It will be basic ground training of Ukrainian pilots who will then be ready for more specific training for the F-16,” a spokesman said.

While “there is no Italian training program because there are no F-16s in Italy”, reiterated the defense minister, Guido Crosettoon the sidelines of the Trento Festival of Economics.