The EU will work to create a special court for “crimes” committed by Russia in Ukraine. This was announced by the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, via social media, adding that “in the short term” she will also create a structure that manages the 319 billion of funds frozen in Europe to the central bank and the Russian “oligarchs”, to manage them and use the “proceeds” to help offset the damage caused by Russian aggression.