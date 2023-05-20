First yes of the United States on the road that could lead to the supply of F16 fighters to Ukraine, as repeatedly demanded by Kiev in the war with Russia. President Joe Biden assured the other G7 leaders meeting in Japan that the United States will support the joint initiative to train Ukrainian pilots to drive jets. This was reported by administration sources at the end of the first day of the summit of the Greats, underlining that it will not take place in the United States, but probably entirely in Europe. American trainers will take part together with those of allied countries, the sources announce.

“I welcome the historic decision of the United States and the American president Joe Biden to support an international coalition of fighter jets. This will greatly improve our army in the sky. I plan to discuss the practical implementation of this decision at the G7 summit in Hiroshima”, wrote the Ukrainian president on twitter Volodymyr Zelenskyexpected in Hiroshima.

Training can begin “in the next few weeks”, but it will take months to complete it, it is specified again by making it clear that the times for the decision on the effective supply of fighters are instead longer. “If the training takes place in the coming months, the coalition of countries participating in this initiative will decide when to actually supply the fighters, how many there will be and who will deliver them,” the official said, noting that “the discussions on improving the Ukrainian air force reflect our long-term commitment to self-defense of Ukraine”.

Although the United States continues to be reluctant to send its F16s to Kiev, the Biden administration, CNN reports, in recent weeks has signaled to its European allies that the United States is willing to give its consent to the export of American-made fighter jets in Ukraine.